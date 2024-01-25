Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust Announces Bitcoin Holding Address

According to Foresight News, Bitwise has announced the Bitcoin holding address for its Bitcoin spot ETF, the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust. Users can now directly verify the amount and liquidity of Bitcoin holdings on the blockchain. This move allows for increased transparency and trust in the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust, as users can independently verify the fund's Bitcoin holdings and liquidity. This is an important step in ensuring the legitimacy and security of the ETF for investors. The Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust is a financial product that allows investors to gain exposure to the price of Bitcoin without actually owning the cryptocurrency. By providing a transparent and secure way for users to verify the fund's holdings, Bitwise aims to attract more investors and increase the adoption of its Bitcoin spot ETF.

