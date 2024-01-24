Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Delays Decision on BlackRock's Spot Ethereum ETF Application

Binance News
2024-01-24 21:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on BlackRock's spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) application. The filing indicates that the SEC believes it is appropriate to designate a longer period for action. BlackRock, the world's largest fund manager, applied for a spot Ethereum (ETH) ETF in November, aiming to provide investors exposure to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, ETH. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink mentioned in a CNBC interview last week that he sees value in having an Ethereum ETF and considers the approval of such funds as stepping stones towards tokenization. BlackRock's spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF was approved on January 10 and began trading the following day. The iShares Bitcoin Trust has been the most successful of all 10 ETFs currently trading, with $1.7 billion in assets under management. Crypto ETFs enable investors to gain exposure to digital assets without the need to purchase and store the crypto themselves. Other prominent firms such as Ark Invest, Fidelity, and Grayscale are also looking to introduce their own ETH ETFs. This comes after the SEC's approval of spot BTC ETFs following a decade of denying the products. Senior Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas has stated that he is 70% confident that a spot ETH ETF will be approved by May.
View full text