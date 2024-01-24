Polygon Labs Announces AggLayer to Create Web of Networks for Ethereum Scaling

According to CoinDesk, Polygon Labs, a blockchain project developer focused on scaling Ethereum, has revealed plans for a new 'aggregation layer' aimed at creating a web of networks that function like a single chain. The AggLayer, set to launch next month, will utilize zero-knowledge proofs, a form of cryptography that the company believes will be a fundamental component of future blockchain architecture. In a blog post, Polygon Labs explained that aggregation combines the advantages of both integrated (monolithic) and modular architectures using ZK technology. Monolithic blockchains, such as Ethereum, are vertically integrated, encompassing transaction execution, security, and data storage functionality. However, developers are increasingly adopting modular designs, which allow networks to connect various components and providers for different functions. The objective of Polygon Labs' new project is to merge these approaches. Developers can connect any layer-1 or layer-2 chain to the AggLayer, creating a Web3 network that appears as a single chain with unified liquidity and virtually limitless scalability. Polygon Labs' concept addresses the limitations of both modular and monolithic blockchains. With the AggLayer, users can purchase non-fungible tokens on a separate chain without needing to bridge funds using ZK proofs or transfer assets to participate in activities on other chains. The company stated that aggregation provides the sovereignty and scale of modular architectures, as well as the unified liquidity and user experience of a monolithic system, synthesizing these two methods into a unique approach.

