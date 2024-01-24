Hut 8 Dismisses JCapital Research's Allegations Amid Stock Drop

According to Coincu, Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) has taken a firm stand against last week's report from JCapital Research, characterizing it as a "deliberate attempt to spread misinformation" about the company. In a press release, Hut 8 emphasized the report's inaccuracies, misrepresented data, speculative claims, and unfounded character attacks. The fallout from the report was palpable, with Hut 8's Nasdaq-listed stock experiencing a notable drop. From $9.17 on January 18, the stock plummeted to $7 a little over 24 hours later. JCapital Research's report asserted that Hut 8's merger with US Bitcoin was a potential pump and dump scenario, contributing to the stock's decline. The report raised concerns about US Bitcoin's legal history, defaulting on a loan, and incurring government fines, including one for securities violations. Hut 8 CEO Jaime Leverton dismissed the allegations, stating, "We will not be derailed by activists who stand to profit from spreading misinformation and making defamatory character attacks." Despite efforts to counter the negative impact, Hut 8 shares continued to struggle, closing lower by 5.3% to $6.33. The stock, however, showed a modest premarket rebound of 5.7%, aligning with a slight recovery in the price of bitcoin. As Hut 8 remains resilient in the face of these challenges, the cryptocurrency community observes closely, assessing the broader implications of the controversy on the company's future trajectory. Hut 8's commitment to transparency and refuting baseless claims underscores its determination to navigate the volatile landscape of the cryptocurrency market.

