Gaming Tokens Show Gains as Crypto Market Recovers

According to Decrypt, gaming tokens in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap are experiencing gains as the broader crypto market shows signs of recovery. Ronin (RON) and Beam (BEAM) are leading the charge, with RON up 10.5% on the day to a current price of $2.31, and BEAM posting a 10% gain on the day to a current price of $0.0178. Other notable coins, such as Immutable (IMX) and Gala Games' GALA token, are also riding high, with IMX up nearly 5% today to a price of $1.85 and GALA up 5.1% today to $0.022. The overall crypto market is up 1.8% over the past day, with Bitcoin gaining 2.4% at a current price of about $39,980 and Ethereum nearly flat at $2,230.

