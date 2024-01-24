Solana-Based Dialect Launches Conversational Trading Bot for Telegram

According to CoinDesk, Solana-based communications startup Dialect has introduced a conversational trading bot called Dialect Operator for Telegram chat app users. The bot allows traders to buy and sell tokens directly from their Telegram chats, streamlining the trading process. Although Telegram bots have been available on Ethereum for some time, they are relatively new to the Solana ecosystem. Solana market leader BonkBot saw $248 million in trading volume last week, accounting for less than 7% of the total volume processed by trade routing service Jupiter during the same period. Dialect has been developing messaging capabilities for Solana wallets for two years and aims to expand the appeal of text-trading on the go with its Telegram bot, according to CEO Chris Osborn. The bot takes a conversational approach to trades, responding to direct orders such as 'buy,' 'sell,' 'swap,' and 'info' with a pop-up user interface that outlines the trade details and price. It uses ChatGPT to interpret orders that don't match the commands. To ensure security, traders must sign orders in their wallet for the bot to execute, and Dialect's setup is reportedly safer than other Telegram bots that store sensitive data on the Amazon Web Services cloud platform. The company is working on improving the bot's response times and plans to make it available on Android, the Saga phone, and desktop platforms.

View full text