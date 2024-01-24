Buy Crypto
Canadian Judge Rules Government's Freezing of Bitcoin During Protests Unconstitutional

Binance News
2024-01-24 15:59
According to Blockworks, a federal judge in Canada ruled that Ottawa acted against the constitution when it froze bitcoin and other assets in an attempt to end the 2022 anti-government protests. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the Canadian government will appeal the decision. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the 1988 Emergencies Act in February 2022 for the first time in the country's history to clear the "Freedom Convoy" and block financial support to the protesters. Justice Richard Mosley concluded that Trudeau's administration acted outside their authority after three days of arguments in court last April. Truckers and their supporters protested Covid vaccine requirements and other public health policies in Ottawa in 2022, blocking a key US-Canada trade route. Donations, particularly in bitcoin, poured in from all over the world after crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and GiveSendGo shut down contribution pages. By late February, protesters had received around 20 bitcoins, equal to about $1 million, through donations via crypto platform Tally. The Ontario Provincial Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police sanctioned more than 30 crypto wallets tied to the crowdfunding efforts. Freeland said that the administration stands by their actions and will be appealing the decision. She stated, "I was convinced at the time it was the right thing to do, it was the necessary thing to do. I remain and we remain convinced of that."
