Perpetual Protocol to Launch V3 Test Version with Smart Liquidity Framework

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocol Perpetual Protocol is set to launch its V3 test version, introducing a smart liquidity framework for on-chain derivatives. This framework allows users to choose between pure on-chain liquidity or a combination of on-chain and off-chain solutions, simplifying the user experience and providing flexibility. The new version aims to improve user experience by introducing biometric security wallets, streamlining the onboarding process, and building an integrated platform.

