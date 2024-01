Synonym Raises $1.5 Million in Seed Funding Round Led by Bordless

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, cross-chain lending protocol Synonym has announced the completion of a $1.5 million seed funding round. The round was led by Bordless, with participation from Robot Venture, Big Brain Holdings, and Wormhole Cross-chain Ecology Fund. The funds raised will be used to further develop the Synonym platform and expand its services in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.