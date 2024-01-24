copy link
Rarible Announces Launch of RARI Chain Mainnet on Arbitrum
Binance News
2024-01-24 14:55
According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Rarible has announced the launch of the RARI Chain mainnet on Arbitrum. Rari Chain is an EVM-equivalent chain (Layer3) based on Arbitrum, with royalties embedded at the sequencer level.
