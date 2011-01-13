Go Ethereum Releases Geth v1.13.11 With Upgrades for Sepolia and Holesky Networks

According to Foresight News, Go Ethereum, the Ethereum Go language client, has announced the release of Geth v1.13.11. The Sepolia network is set to upgrade on January 31, while the Holesky network will upgrade on February 7. This version fixes several bugs and enables the Cancun upgrade for both Sepolia and Holesky networks. Additionally, it includes an upgrade to support EIP-4844 transactions in API methods.

View full text