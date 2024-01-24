copy link
Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer2 Solution SatoshiVM Extends Token Unlocking Period for Team, Advisors, and Partners
2024-01-24 14:42
According to Foresight News, SatoshiVM, a Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer2 solution, announced that it will extend the token unlocking period for its team, advisors, and launch partners. Launch partners will have their SAVM tokens locked for three months, followed by a gradual unlocking of 4% per month over the next 12 months. Advisors will also have their tokens locked for three months, followed by a linear token unlocking over two years. SatoshiVM contributors will have their tokens locked for six months, followed by a linear token unlocking over two years.
