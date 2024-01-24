Horizen Announces Network Upgrade Through Hard Fork on February 7

According to Foresight News, Horizen has announced that the ZEN 5.0.0 network upgrade will be executed on the mainnet through a hard fork at block #1502800 on February 7 at 20:00 Beijing time. After the hard fork, users will no longer be able to conduct any transactions involving shielded addresses. Horizen officials recommend moving funds out of the shielded pool before the upgrade and not depositing funds directly from shielded addresses into exchange wallets.

