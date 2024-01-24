copy link
DWF Labs Launches Donation Program for L1/L2/Ecos Projects
2024-01-24 14:37
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has initiated a new donation program aimed at supporting founders of projects in the L1/L2/Ecos domain. The announcement was made by DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev on Twitter. The program seeks to provide assistance to project creators in these specific areas, furthering the development and growth of such initiatives.
