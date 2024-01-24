Volmex Finance Announces Incentive Program for Cryptocurrency Volatility Protocol

According to Foresight News, Volmex Finance has announced an incentive program for its cryptocurrency volatility protocol. The earning methods include participating in the decentralized exchange (DEX) testnet and mainnet trading of perpetual futures contracts, engaging in the community, owning Volmex Galxe NFT or Volmex OG NFT, and referring new users. The company has also taken a snapshot for users of the older version of the Volmex DeFi volatility product. The incentive program aims to encourage users to actively participate in the platform's various features and contribute to the growth of the Volmex Finance ecosystem. By offering rewards for activities such as trading on the DEX testnet and mainnet, as well as engaging in the community, Volmex Finance hopes to attract more users and increase the adoption of its cryptocurrency volatility protocol.

