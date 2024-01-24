Craig Wright Offers Settlement Proposal to COPC and Upcoming IP Litigation Parties

According to Foresight News, Craig Wright, who claims to be the creator of Bitcoin under the pseudonym 'Satoshi Nakamoto,' has submitted a settlement proposal to the Crypto Open Patent Coalition (COPC) and parties involved in upcoming intellectual property lawsuits. Wright stated that the main focus of previous legal disputes was not to reveal his identity as Satoshi Nakamoto, but to ensure that Bitcoin remains faithful to its core principles. Wright agreed to relinquish his database rights and copyrights on BTC, BCH, and ABC, stating that the settlement proposal aims to preserve the integrity of the Bitcoin system as it was initially developed, while limiting unnecessary costs for all parties involved in lengthy trials at the High Court. The settlement agreement has a validity period of 7 days.

