Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EDX Raises $50 Million to Expand Crypto Trading Platform and Pursue Singapore License

Binance News
2024-01-24 13:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, EDX, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has raised $50 million in a second funding round co-led by new investor Pantera Capital. The company plans to use the funds to expand its products and pursue a license to operate an exchange in Singapore. Jamil Nazarali, EDX's founder and CEO, said that Singapore is a great place to hire financial talent and build a trusted team. The expansion comes as the cryptocurrency market is heating up again, with increased enthusiasm from traditional finance titans due to the recent approval of exchange-traded funds investing directly in Bitcoin. EDX provides institutional investors with a platform to buy and sell tokens, including Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin directly, hedging their exposure to ETF products. To appeal to institutional investors, EDX built its own clearinghouse and outsourced the role of the custodian to avoid the potential for co-mingling of funds. The company's infrastructure is designed to mimic what exists in traditional markets outside of crypto. Last year, EDX launched a clearinghouse, EDX Clearing, which allows multiple counter-parties to settle a trade, reducing friction and the upfront capital required for investors to make a trade. EDX is now seeking approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate an exchange in the country. The company plans to offer both spot and derivatives trading, which is expected to be a significant differentiator offshore. EDX's clients traded more than $1.4 billion in notional volume in December, and its clearinghouse has cleared over $3.1 billion of transactions since its launch in October. After the Bitcoin ETFs were approved, EDX customers bought and sold more than $100 million in a single 24-hour period this month, according to Nazarali.
View full text