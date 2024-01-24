Noble and Hashnote Collaborate to Introduce Tokenized RWA Products in Cosmos Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Noble, a Cosmos ecosystem application chain, is partnering with asset management firm Hashnote to introduce tokenized real-world asset (RWA) products in the Cosmos ecosystem. The first product of this collaboration is USYC, a short-term yield fund product by Hashnote that includes short-term securities such as US Treasury bonds. USYC will be issued as a token on the Noble blockchain, providing investors with investment opportunities in short-term securities, including US Treasury bonds. Noble is the native asset issuer of Circle's USDC stablecoin in the Cosmos ecosystem, while Hashnote is an asset management firm backed by investors such as DRW Holdings and Cumberland, offering management strategies for cryptocurrencies and real-world assets.

