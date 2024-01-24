copy link
SUI Sees Impressive Performance with Key Support and Resistance Levels
2024-01-24 12:51
According to CryptoPotato, SUI has shown an impressive performance today, bouncing well off the support at $1 and rallying by more than 20% from that level. This puts the key resistance at $1.4 as the immediate target. On the three-day chart, SUI is making higher highs and higher lows, indicating a bullish bias as long as this trend continues. This will be re-confirmed if SUI breaks above the $1.4 resistance. The 3-day RSI has been above 50 points for months, which is both bullish and indicative of continuation. It made a higher high at 80 points before this correction started and has now also made a higher low. The overall bias for SUI is bullish. In the short term, it is important to watch the key resistance at $1.4. If broken, SUI will be more likely to continue its rally and approach its all-time high at $2. Investors are advised to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions and use the provided information at their own risk.
