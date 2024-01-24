copy link
create picture
more
Worldcoin to Open-Source Iris Recognition System for Enhanced Transparency
Binance News
2024-01-24 12:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Worldcoin has announced plans to open-source its Iris Recognition Inference System (IRIS) to increase transparency. IRIS represents the step-by-step process of converting iris images into iris codes, which are numerical representations of an individual's iris texture. It serves as the core engine for verifying an individual's uniqueness within an 'Orb' and securely validating their World ID.
View full text