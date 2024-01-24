Ruby Protocol Announces Token Presale and Formation of Ruby Foundation

According to Foresight News, Ruby Protocol, a LayerZero ecosystem project focusing on cross-chain accounts and access layers, will launch the third round of its RUBY token presale on January 25 at 9:00 AM Beijing time. The presale will take place on the official website and will consist of three rounds: whitelist, early bird, and liquidity guidance. Additionally, the Ruby Foundation will be established to facilitate community DAO management. The primary purpose of issuing RUBY tokens is to support the future development of the protocol, including product research, brand building, ecosystem construction, security audits, and the creation of a project reserve fund to meet user asset security requirements. The Ruby Protocol team aims to build an intent-centric, cross-platform, cross-chain, privacy-protecting Web3 infrastructure. So far, Ruby Protocol has developed a series of consumer-oriented encrypted applications, including the account abstraction Ruby One wallet, privacy payment Ruby Connect, and access control protocol Ruby SDK. The platform has already surpassed 340,000 registered users.

