DOOM Game Now Available on Dogecoin Network

Binance News
2024-01-24 10:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the 1993-released DOOM game is now available and stored on the Dogecoin network, thanks to a relatively new protocol that allows developers to store large amounts of data on a blockchain. Developer @minidogeart, who put the game on Dogecoin, announced the launch, stating that the game is now inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain forever. The game's deployment on Doginals fetches all of its gaming data entirely from the data stored on the Dogecoin network, without relying on any other sources outside of the network. The first-person shooter game was among the first computer games that went viral in the 90s. It was deployed on Doginals on its 30th anniversary, according to @minidogeart. Since May, developers have been able to put art collections and games on Dogecoin, helping its ecosystem extend beyond a dog-themed meme token using inscription technology. Inscriptions are digital entries that store images, videos, audio, and text files that store data on the blockchain. Inscriptions are dubbed “Doginals” on Dogecoin – similar to Bitcoin Ordinals – and are a relatively new feature of the blockchain ecosystem. Such features can open up flourishing ecosystems on a blockchain, adding to a token’s fundamentals and contributing to an increase in prices on heightened demand. In May, hype for Dogecoin inscriptions bumped transactional volumes on the network to lifetime peaks. Transaction activity has cooled in the past months but is seemingly ramping up again. Data shows activity has risen to 420,000 transactions as of Wednesday from 90,000 earlier this month.
