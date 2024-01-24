Cryptocurrency Lending Institution Nexo Seeks $3 Billion Compensation from Bulgarian Authorities

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency lending institution Nexo is seeking $3 billion in compensation from Bulgarian authorities following the conclusion of an investigation. In December 2023, the Bulgarian authorities concluded their investigation into the crypto lending platform Nexo without finding any criminal evidence. Nexo had been under investigation by the Bulgarian authorities, but the case was closed without any charges being filed against the company. As a result, Nexo is now seeking compensation for the damages it claims to have suffered during the investigation process. The $3 billion compensation claim is a significant amount and highlights the impact that regulatory scrutiny can have on businesses operating in the cryptocurrency space.

