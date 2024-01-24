copy link
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Experience Net Outflows, Grayscale Sees $515 Million Outflow
2024-01-24 10:20
According to Foresight News, data from SoSoValue shows that Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a total net outflow of $105 million yesterday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF saw a net outflow of $515 million, while other ETFs recorded a combined net inflow of $410 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the highest single-day net inflow was BlackRock ETF IBIT, with a net inflow of $160 million, followed by Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a net inflow of $157 million. Despite the outflow, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF still holds a net asset value of $20.05 billion, while the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs stands at $25.17 billion.
