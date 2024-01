Thirdweb Partners with XAI to Provide Gaming Infrastructure

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Web3 development tool platform Thirdweb has announced a partnership with XAI to become a gaming infrastructure provider for the platform. Games on XAI will be able to directly utilize Thirdweb's complete stack, including pre-built smart contracts, Unity SDK, Unreal Engine support, account abstraction infrastructure, wallet SDK, and on-chain payments.