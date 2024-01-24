copy link
Thirdweb Partners with XAI to Provide Gaming Infrastructure
Binance News
2024-01-24 09:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 development tool platform Thirdweb has announced a partnership with XAI to become a gaming infrastructure provider for the platform. Games on XAI will be able to directly utilize Thirdweb's complete stack, including pre-built smart contracts, Unity SDK, Unreal Engine support, account abstraction infrastructure, wallet SDK, and on-chain payments.
