DeFi Derivatives Protocol GRVT to Build Application Chain on ZK Stack

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DeFi derivatives protocol GRVT announced that it is building an application chain based on the ZK Stack. The ZK Stack is a modular framework that constructs custom ZK-supported superchains using the open-source code from the zkSync Era.