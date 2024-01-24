copy link
create picture
more
DeFi Derivatives Protocol GRVT to Build Application Chain on ZK Stack
Binance News
2024-01-24 09:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DeFi derivatives protocol GRVT announced that it is building an application chain based on the ZK Stack. The ZK Stack is a modular framework that constructs custom ZK-supported superchains using the open-source code from the zkSync Era.
View full text