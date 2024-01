Mina Foundation Partners with PunkPoll for Anonymous Voting and Privacy Protection

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Mina Foundation has partnered with online voting and survey platform PunkPoll to launch a public beta version of their voting system. The system is designed with verifiable zero-knowledge proofs on the Mina protocol, ensuring anonymous responses and personal privacy protection. As part of the public beta, PunkPoll is also integrating with South Korean instant messaging app KakaoTalk.