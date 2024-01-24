copy link
Mina Foundation Partners with PunkPoll for Anonymous Voting and Privacy Protection
2024-01-24 09:12
According to Foresight News, Mina Foundation has partnered with online voting and survey platform PunkPoll to launch a public beta version of their voting system. The system is designed with verifiable zero-knowledge proofs on the Mina protocol, ensuring anonymous responses and personal privacy protection. As part of the public beta, PunkPoll is also integrating with South Korean instant messaging app KakaoTalk.
