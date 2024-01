Anime Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Animoca Brands And San FranTokyo

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Anime Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands and San FranTokyo to expand global anime culture through the MANGA token. The collaboration will see Anime Foundation working with Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to explore opportunities in the anime industry, including publishers, studios, and distribution platforms.