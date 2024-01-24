copy link
create picture
more
Anime Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Animoca Brands And San FranTokyo
Binance News
2024-01-24 08:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Anime Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands and San FranTokyo to expand global anime culture through the MANGA token. The collaboration will see Anime Foundation working with Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to explore opportunities in the anime industry, including publishers, studios, and distribution platforms.
View full text