Web3Labs Becomes Strategic Partner for Bitcoin Asia 2024 Conference in Hong Kong

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based Web3.0 incubator Web3Labs has announced its partnership with Bitcoin Asia 2024 as a strategic collaborator. The partnership will assist the conference organizers in addressing policy support, investment cooperation, publicity, ticket distribution, and localization consulting and services. The Bitcoin Asia 2024 conference, organized by The Bitcoin Conference, is scheduled to take place on May 9-10, 2024, at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong.

