SEC Responds to Ripple's Rejection of Compulsory Motion

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has responded to Ripple's refusal of its compulsory motion. The SEC claims that its request for Ripple to provide relevant financial statements is procedurally correct and still requires Ripple to provide two years of audited financial statements, contracts for the sale or transfer of XRP to non-employee trading counterparts after the lawsuit, and detailed amounts of XRP institutional sales revenue received after the lawsuit. In addition, the SEC is seeking penalties against Ripple in the XRP lawsuit.

