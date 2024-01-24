copy link
create picture
more
20EXchange Project Launch Delayed Due to Poor Market Conditions
Binance News
2024-01-24 06:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BakerySwap announced that the launch of the 20EXchange project, originally scheduled for January 26, will be postponed due to unfavorable market conditions. Foresight News previously reported that BakerySwap was set to launch the fair launch project 20EXchange (20EX) at 16:00 Beijing time on January 26.
View full text