SendingNetwork Releases Whitepaper for Web3 Communication Platform

According to Foresight News, SendingNetwork has released a whitepaper for its Web3 communication platform. The platform allows projects based on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to seamlessly integrate communication tools into their software, enhancing connectivity and interactivity within the Web3 space. SendingNetwork's three-layer client-edge blockchain architecture leverages the advantages of decentralized communication stacks while addressing their limitations. Additionally, its roadmap includes implementing end-to-end encryption, developing innovative consensus mechanisms, and launching a mainnet. In a previous report by Foresight News, SendingLabs completed a $12.5 million seed funding round on February 16th last year, led by Insignia Venture Partners, MindWorks Capital, and Signum Capital. Other investors included K3 Ventures, LingFeng Innovation Fund, UpHonest Capital, and Aipollo Investment.

