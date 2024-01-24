Cryptomeria Capital Plans to Launch $50 Million Web3 Fund

According to Foresight News, venture capital firm Cryptomeria Capital intends to launch a $50 million Web3 fund to enhance capabilities in the Web3 domain. The fund will focus on decentralized infrastructure, Layer2 and Layer3 ecosystems, zero-knowledge technology, DeFi, LSDFi, GameFi, and SocialFi sectors. Currently, it is accepting funds from traditional investors in the European Union, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as Web3 stakeholders, institutional entities, and family offices.

View full text