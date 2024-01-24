Buy Crypto
AI-Driven Brand Protection Platform Doppel Raises $14 Million in Series A Funding

Binance News
2024-01-24 05:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, AI-driven brand protection platform Doppel has completed a $14 million Series A funding round led by a16z. Other participants in the round included Strategic Cyber Ventures, Okta Vice Chairman and Co-founder Frederic Kerrest, Datadog Chief Information Security Officer Emilio Escobar, Capital One Chief Technology Risk Officer and Executive Vice President Andy Ozment, Chainguard President Ryan Carlson, Material Security Co-founder and Chairman Ryan Noon, Octant Co-founder Ramsey Homsany, OpenAI Research Scientist Prafulla Dhariwal, South Park Commons, SVAngel, Gokul Rajaram, and Sabrina Hahn. Doppel provides a comprehensive solution for large-scale digital risks by integrating natively with as many platforms as possible, whether they are social media platforms or domain registrars. This enables end-to-end data sourcing and automated alert remediation. The platform also establishes strategic relationships with as many platforms as possible, allowing it to proactively manage threats.
