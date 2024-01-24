AI-Driven Brand Protection Platform Doppel Raises $14 Million in Series A Funding

According to Foresight News, AI-driven brand protection platform Doppel has completed a $14 million Series A funding round led by a16z. Other participants in the round included Strategic Cyber Ventures, Okta Vice Chairman and Co-founder Frederic Kerrest, Datadog Chief Information Security Officer Emilio Escobar, Capital One Chief Technology Risk Officer and Executive Vice President Andy Ozment, Chainguard President Ryan Carlson, Material Security Co-founder and Chairman Ryan Noon, Octant Co-founder Ramsey Homsany, OpenAI Research Scientist Prafulla Dhariwal, South Park Commons, SVAngel, Gokul Rajaram, and Sabrina Hahn. Doppel provides a comprehensive solution for large-scale digital risks by integrating natively with as many platforms as possible, whether they are social media platforms or domain registrars. This enables end-to-end data sourcing and automated alert remediation. The platform also establishes strategic relationships with as many platforms as possible, allowing it to proactively manage threats.

