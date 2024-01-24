Korean Digital Asset Custodian BDACS Completes Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, South Korean digital asset custodian BDACS has completed its seed funding round, with participation from Blizzard Fund. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. In addition, BDACS will provide AVAX and BTC.b as institutional custody assets for Avalanche and offer staking support for Avalanche P-Chain. Apart from expanding products and access on Avalanche, BDACS also plans to broaden access to digital assets in South Korea.

