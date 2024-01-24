Web3 Gaming Infrastructure Provider 3thix Raises $8.5 Million

According to Foresight News, Web3 gaming infrastructure provider 3thix has raised $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Hand of Midas, the family office of Xsolla founder Shurick Agapitov, and Sonic Boom Ventures. The funds will be used for the monetization of Web3 gaming. In addition, Xsolla plans to integrate 3thix as the Web3 infrastructure for its operations and partner companies.

