copy link
create picture
more
Circle's Native USDC Launches on Radiant Arbitrum Lending Market
Binance News
2024-01-24 04:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital announced that Circle's native USDC has been launched on the Radiant Arbitrum lending market. The company stated that the operational steps and code for restarting the USDC market had been reviewed by OpenZeppelin prior to the launch.
View full text