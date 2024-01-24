SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Believes Spot Ether ETFs Won't Require Court Battle for Approval

According to Blockworks, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce has expressed her belief that spot ether ETFs will not require a court battle to gain approval. In an interview with Coinage Media, Peirce stated that the SEC should apply regular consideration to these products, similar to how they handle other products, without needing a court to intervene. Her comments come shortly after the SEC approved nearly a dozen spot bitcoin ETFs. This development left the fate of spot ether ETFs uncertain, with companies like BlackRock, Ark 21Shares, and Grayscale vying for approval. Grayscale is attempting to convert its Ethereum Trust into an ETF, similar to its spot bitcoin ETF. However, SEC Chair Gary Gensler's statement on spot bitcoin ETF approvals did not indicate a willingness to approve further crypto asset securities. Peirce, on the other hand, criticized the SEC for squandering a decade of opportunities to approve these products, stating that if the standard used for other commodity-based ETPs had been applied, the products could have been approved years ago. Peirce is known for her outspoken views on the SEC's approach to crypto regulation and has previously questioned the agency's enforcement actions in the sector.

