SushiSwap Reopens Sushi Bar for Users to Stake SUSHI and Earn xSUSHI

According to Foresight News, SushiSwap has reopened its Sushi Bar, allowing users to stake their SUSHI tokens in exchange for xSUSHI. A portion of the transaction fees, reduced from 0.3% to 0.05%, will be used to purchase SUSHI, which will then be accumulated in the Sushi Bar and distributed to xSUSHI holders. Foresight News previously reported that SushiSwap announced on November 24 last year that Kanpai 2.0 would end on January 23, returning to the xSushi model. The reopening of the Sushi Bar allows xSUSHI holders to earn a portion of the transaction fees from the Sushi DEX.

