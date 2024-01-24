Crypto Market Targeted in MailerLite Phishing Attack

According to Decrypt, email service provider MailerLite fell victim to a phishing attack targeting the crypto market. The company revealed that the incident occurred after a support team member clicked a deceptive link, entered their Google credentials, and confirmed the second-factor challenge, granting hackers access to MailerLite's internal system. The attackers focused exclusively on cryptocurrency-related accounts, accessing 117 accounts and using a small number of them to launch phishing campaigns. Affected accounts included CoinTelegraph, Wallet Connect, Token Terminal, and De.Fi. Internet sleuth ZachXBT reported that over $580,000 was stolen as the hackers wrapped their malicious links in familiar templates of MailerLite customers. MailerLite has since terminated the access method used by the perpetrators and is monitoring the situation while making necessary changes to internal processes and focusing on better security training.

