copy link
create picture
more
Whale Purchases 186,133 SAVM Tokens at an Average Price of $11.014
Binance News
2024-01-24 02:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a whale has purchased 186,133 SAVM tokens at an average price of $11.014 per token, spending a total of 2.05 million USDT. The transaction took place approximately 7 hours ago. As a result, the whale's address has now become the sixth-largest individual holder of SAVM tokens.
View full text