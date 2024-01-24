Zorp Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding Round Led by Delphi Ventures

According to Foresight News, blockchain development company Zorp has completed a $5 million seed funding round led by Delphi Ventures. Other participants in the round included North Island Ventures, CMCC Global, Portal Ventures, Champion Hill Ventures, Breed VC, Octu Ventures, and Labyrinth DAO. Nockchain, a proof-of-work blockchain built on ZKVM, aims to create high throughput and provide proof of computation and storage.

