Digital Asset VC Firm 1RoundTable Plans to Raise $800 Million for Fourth Fund

According to Foresight News, digital asset venture capital firm 1RoundTable is planning to raise $800 million for its fourth fund. The fund has already attracted major investors, including large family offices, sovereign entities, and national entities. 1RoundTable stated that the fund will focus on growth-stage investments in infrastructure, blockchain, and financial services sectors. This move by 1RoundTable demonstrates the increasing interest in digital assets and the potential for growth in the blockchain and financial services industries. With the backing of major investors, the firm is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in these sectors and contribute to the development of innovative solutions.

