Bitcoin's Guppy Indicator Signals Growing Bearish Momentum

Binance News
2024-01-24 01:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) indicator, which signaled a bullish trend in mid-October and led to a 70% price surge for bitcoin (BTC), is now flashing a bearish signal for trend-following traders. The GMMA, developed by Australian trader Daryl Guppy, groups several exponential moving averages (EMA) into short and long-term categories to help traders identify trend changes and trade a trending market. A bearish-to-bullish trend change occurs when the short-term band (green lines) crosses above the long-term band (red lines), while a bearish shift in momentum occurs when the green band crosses below the red band. At press time, the GMMA appeared set to produce a bearish crossover, with the green band nearly moving below the red band, signaling growing bearish momentum. Bitcoin was trading at $39,200 on major exchanges, well below the red band. The green band crossed above the red band in mid-October when bitcoin was trading near $28,000, leading to a consistent rally in the following weeks and reaching a high of nearly $49,000 on January 11. Previous bull crosses in mid-January and mid-March 2023 led to multi-week bullish trends, while bear crosses in December 2021 and April 2020 brought prolonged market downturns.
