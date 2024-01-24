Aevo Plans to Expand Ethereum-Based Rollup and Launch Incentive Program

According to Foresight News, derivatives protocol Aevo plans to open its Ethereum-based Rollup to support other protocols and expand its ecosystem. In July 2023, the Ribbon Finance community agreed to merge with Aevo, which will now launch the Aevo token. RBN holders will migrate to Aevo at a 1:1 ratio. Additionally, Aevo plans to introduce an incentive program to improve the platform's metrics and will launch yield strategies in the first quarter of this year. This will provide users with options to put their cryptocurrencies into various settings designed to generate returns.

