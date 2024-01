OP Labs to Test Improved Event Response Capabilities

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, OP Labs announced that it will test its enhanced event response capabilities on January 24 at 01:00 Beijing time. During this time, withdrawals from the cross-chain bridge will be temporarily suspended. However, transaction ordering, execution, and block production will not be affected.