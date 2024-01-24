Maker Protocol Removes RETH-A Vault, Advises Users to Repay DAI Debts

According to Foresight News, Maker has announced the removal of the RETH-A vault from its protocol. The maximum debt ceiling for RETH-A has been reduced to zero. An upcoming executive vote will deploy parameter changes to complete the process of RETH-A's exit from the Maker protocol. Once all parameters are changed and deployed to the Maker protocol, all RETH-A positions with collateralization ratios below 10,000% will be liquidated. Spark continues to offer rETH as collateral, with a free supply cap of approximately 40,000 rETH. Maker strongly advises RETH-A users to fully repay their DAI debts and close all RETH-A vaults on the Maker protocol before the removal is completed.

View full text