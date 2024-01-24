Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Relists On Nasdaq After Completing Restructuring

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has completed its restructuring process and will relist on Nasdaq on January 24. Previously, Core was forced to enter bankruptcy proceedings in December 2022 due to insufficient cash to repay financing debts owed for leased equipment. The company stated in an announcement that the restructuring plan, unveiled on Tuesday, has cut $400 million in debt from its balance sheet by converting equipment lenders and convertible note holders' debts into equity. The new credit facility and anticipated operating cash flow will enable the company to repay the remaining debt on its balance sheet over the next five years.

