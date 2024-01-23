Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Senator Cynthia Lummis Challenges Elizabeth Warren on Crypto vs. Fiat Laundering

Binance News
2024-01-23 22:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, in a heated exchange between US Senator Cynthia Lummis and Elizabeth Warren, the debate over the financial implications of crypto versus traditional fiat currency has taken center stage. Responding to Warren's criticism of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval of spot Bitcoin ETF proposals, Lummis argued that fiat currency has laundered over $900 million, significantly surpassing the $900,000 linked to crypto. "Crypto is clearly not the problem. Criminals and bad actors are," asserted Lummis, emphasizing the distinction between the technology itself and illicit activities. Warren, on the other hand, expressed her concerns about the SEC's decision, insisting on the immediate implementation of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules for cryptocurrencies. On January 12, 2024, a day after the SEC's landmark approval of the spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund, Warren criticized the move, stating, "Even in the case of these crypto assets entering our financial system, it is all the more critical that they comply with known anti-money laundering provisions." She accused the Gary Gensler-headed Commission of misjudging legal matters concerning the decision. Warren's opposition to crypto extended to her criticism of the Bitcoin ETF ruling, where she contended that the Commission erred in law and approval notice delivery. Meanwhile, US Senator Cynthia Lummis and Bill Hagerty, both members of the Senate Banking Committee, had previously introduced the Preventing Illicit Finance Through Partnership Act of 2024. The ongoing debate underscores the need for a nuanced approach to regulating cryptocurrencies within the broader financial landscape.
View full text