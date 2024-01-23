Scene Infrastructure Company Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding Led by A16z Crypto

According to Foresight News, social network Friends With Benefits (FWB) has announced that its software development company, Scene Infrastructure Company (SIC), also known as FWB Labs, has completed a $3 million seed funding round led by a16z crypto. SIC will be led by Jose Mejia and Ethan Daya, who are long-term DAO contributors and co-founders of Zora. Scene Infrastructure primarily focuses on accelerating FWB software development and expanding FWB token utility.

View full text