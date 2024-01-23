copy link
Scene Infrastructure Company Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding Led by A16z Crypto
2024-01-23 16:27
According to Foresight News, social network Friends With Benefits (FWB) has announced that its software development company, Scene Infrastructure Company (SIC), also known as FWB Labs, has completed a $3 million seed funding round led by a16z crypto. SIC will be led by Jose Mejia and Ethan Daya, who are long-term DAO contributors and co-founders of Zora. Scene Infrastructure primarily focuses on accelerating FWB software development and expanding FWB token utility.
